Protest of ban set for Sunday

Several Bay Area Jewish institutions will take part in the National Day of Jewish Action for Refugees, with local events planned in San Francisco and Mountain View on Sunday, Feb. 12. Organized nationally by HIAS, the Jewish organization that resettles refugees and asylum-seekers, the Day of Jewish Action protests the Trump administration's executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries and halting the influx of refugees from around the world. Events are planned in 10 cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.