Priced out: Rent control becomes focus of Sacramento town hall on housing

During a town hall meeting at the Memorial Auditorium last week, a number of residents told central city Councilman Steve Hansen that the state capital needs rent stabilization before any more people are displaced by rising prices. The stabilization movement has spawned two showdowns in the Bay Area, after voters in Richmond and Mountain View passed ballot initiatives capping year-to-year rent increases at the rate of inflation.

