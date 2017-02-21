Priced out: Rent control becomes focu...

Priced out: Rent control becomes focus of Sacramento town hall on housing

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: NewsReview.com

During a town hall meeting at the Memorial Auditorium last week, a number of residents told central city Councilman Steve Hansen that the state capital needs rent stabilization before any more people are displaced by rising prices. The stabilization movement has spawned two showdowns in the Bay Area, after voters in Richmond and Mountain View passed ballot initiatives capping year-to-year rent increases at the rate of inflation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 7 hr latinohorny 9
palo alto buy btcmacroecon buy buy buy 7 hr btcmacroecon 1
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Fri Cisco Kid 35
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Hasbeen Hillary 199
Facebook to shut down the entire website Fri Palo Alto 2
FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm Thu petesinclair 1
Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook Feb 23 Local 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,510 • Total comments across all topics: 279,156,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC