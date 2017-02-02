Police lawsuit claims department quotas
A lawsuit filed by a fired Mountain View police officer alleges that department officials embraced statistics-based law enforcement, which was tantamount to an illegal quota system. A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge is expected to decide on Thursday, Feb. 2, whether the civil lawsuit over his termination should go forward to a full jury trial.
