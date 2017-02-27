Police find burglary suspect in apart...

Police find burglary suspect in apartment bathroom

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Officers found the man, identified as 29-year-old Frank Braby, sleeping in the clubhouse restroom of an apartment complex on the 100 block of Calderon Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. One of the officers noticed that Braby was wearing the same outfit as a suspect who had reportedly burglarized a business in the 400 block of Clyde Avenue the week before, according to Mountain View police. Surveillance footage from the burglary showed a man, who wore "distinctive clothing" identical to Braby's outfit, stealing several items, including laptop computers, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) 1 hr solongfarewell 36
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 17 hr Droz555 10
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Hasbeen Hillary 199
Facebook to shut down the entire website Fri Palo Alto 2
FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm Feb 23 petesinclair 1
Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook Feb 23 Local 1
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) Feb 21 tewpeigh 59
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Wall Street
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,579 • Total comments across all topics: 279,186,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC