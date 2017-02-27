Police find burglary suspect in apartment bathroom

Officers found the man, identified as 29-year-old Frank Braby, sleeping in the clubhouse restroom of an apartment complex on the 100 block of Calderon Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. One of the officers noticed that Braby was wearing the same outfit as a suspect who had reportedly burglarized a business in the 400 block of Clyde Avenue the week before, according to Mountain View police. Surveillance footage from the burglary showed a man, who wore "distinctive clothing" identical to Braby's outfit, stealing several items, including laptop computers, according to police.

