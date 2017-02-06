Planned Parenthood in Mountain View Seeks New Home
A Planned Parenthood in Mountain View is being forced to move after its lease expires in May. A well-established Planned Parenthood facility in Mountain View is being forced to move soon, and it has yet to find a new home. The nonprofit's lease expires in May, and the property on San Antonio Road where it now sits is being redeveloped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Tony
|184
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Sun
|Robin
|15
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC