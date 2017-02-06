Planned Parenthood in Mountain View S...

Planned Parenthood in Mountain View Seeks New Home

A Planned Parenthood in Mountain View is being forced to move after its lease expires in May. A well-established Planned Parenthood facility in Mountain View is being forced to move soon, and it has yet to find a new home. The nonprofit's lease expires in May, and the property on San Antonio Road where it now sits is being redeveloped.

