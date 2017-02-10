Pear Theatre presents a View from the Bridge
Pear Theatre continues its season with Arthur Miller 's classic, "A View from the Bridge," with timely reminders about the realities of illegal immigration, of jealousy born from fear, and the dangers of acting on self-destructive impulse. irected by Ray Renati, previews on March 9. Press and Opening Night is Friday, March 10, followed by a champagne gala.
