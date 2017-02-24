Not too square to dance

Not too square to dance

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

El Camino Reelers square dancers Andrew Irish, left, and Sam Cantin, right, dance in the Plus and Advanced group on Jan. 11, 2017. Irish has been square dancing for over 12 years and Cantin for 11. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm 14 hr petesinclair 1
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 18 hr Jcorinthos436 6
Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook Thu Local 1
Facebook to shut down the entire website Thu Local 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Wed Pay Back 197
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) Feb 21 tewpeigh 59
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 17 Mimi 2
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,352 • Total comments across all topics: 279,111,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC