New bus route aims to get mega-commuters off the road
For tech employees living in Morgan Hill and Gilroy, getting through Santa Clara County's congested highway system to the major employers on the Peninsula can be a daunting task. During peak hours, traveling up Highway 101 and Highway 85 into Mountain View can take as long as two hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Feb 10
|Kelly
|188
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC