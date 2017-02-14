New bus route aims to get mega-commut...

New bus route aims to get mega-commuters off the road

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

For tech employees living in Morgan Hill and Gilroy, getting through Santa Clara County's congested highway system to the major employers on the Peninsula can be a daunting task. During peak hours, traveling up Highway 101 and Highway 85 into Mountain View can take as long as two hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Feb 10 Kelly 188
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another Feb 10 Earl 2
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 1
Women Real Estate Agents Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Women with a Hair Problem Feb 1 linda35ny 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,898 • Total comments across all topics: 278,870,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC