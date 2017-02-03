Mountain View: Police make record opi...

Mountain View: Police make record opium poppy pod bust

Authorities this week seized nearly 4,000 pounds of opium poppy pods, one of the biggest such busts in California and the largest in the city's history. Police said they were tipped off in October that Singh was processing and selling opium poppy pods out of his home on the 200 block of Monroe Avenue.

