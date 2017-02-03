Mountain View Planned Parenthood searching for new home
The Planned Parenthood Mountain View Health Center soon could be losing its home at the corner of San Antonio Road and California Street. The health clinic's lease is set to expire in May, and might have to close its doors as soon as this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Makayla Ramsey
|20 hr
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|20 hr
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Macular degeneration breaking treatment
|Jan 28
|Going blind Not
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC