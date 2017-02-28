Mountain View: One injured in stabbin...

Mountain View: One injured in stabbing, suspect arrested

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. on the 1100 block of Phyllis Avenue, said Mountain View police spokeswoman Katie Nelson in an email. Officers found one person suffering from at least one stab wound.

