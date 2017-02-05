Monday: Community meeting on new VTA ...

Monday: Community meeting on new VTA bus plan

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will be holding a community meeting in Mountain View on Monday for input on a new bus route system to take affect in fall 2017. The meeting offers residents in the Mountain View area an opportunity to comment on the draft transit plan, which calls for bus routes to slightly scale back coverage in favor of more frequent stops along the busiest thoroughfares in the North County.

