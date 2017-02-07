Metallcia Duets With Lady Gaga At Gra...

Metallcia Duets With Lady Gaga At Grammys: 6 Surprising Metallica Collaborations

Metallica promised fans a unique collaboration for their upcoming Grammy Awards performance, and they weren't kidding. The hard rockers have now confirmed they will team up with Lady Gaga for a duet at this year's music awards ceremony, according to Rolling Stone.

