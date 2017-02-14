Meeting to discuss Waverly Park homeless housing
The Santa Clara Valley Water District is holding a community meeting in Mountain View on Wednesday to solicit feedback on a plan to get homeless residents out of the creek and into district-owned homes in the Waverly Park neighborhood. The water agency owns 19 homes in the neighborhood along Stevens Creek, including properties on Diercx Drive, Franklin Court, Franklin Avenue, Pastel Lane and Sleeper Avenue.
