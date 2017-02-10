Measure GG got big boost from outside...

Measure GG got big boost from outside companies

The Los Altos School District's Measure GG got a lot of support from just about everywhere in the final days of the election season, according to campaign finance reports released at the end of January. Real estate companies, architects, legal firms, construction and engineering companies, electricians and even a fencing company -- often from cities outside of Los Altos -- all poured money into the campaign to get the measure passed, with a few contributions rolling in after election day.

