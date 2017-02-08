Making local schools into safe havens
Edith Landels Elementary School students head home for the day on Feb. 7, 2017. The Mountain View school district declared all their campuses as sanctuary schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|17 hr
|Blunt Force
|187
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Robin
|15
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC