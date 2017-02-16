Lytro takes in $60 mln
Mountain View, California-based Lytro, a developer of a light field imaging platform, has raised $60 million in funding, according to blog post on its site. Blue Pool Capital led the round with participation from other investors that included EDBI, Foxconn, Huayi Brothers Andreessen Horowitz, NEA, GSV, North Bridge and Qualcomm Ventures .
