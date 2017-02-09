Lopsided funding for school board races
The most recent campaign finance reports show that most candidates for local school boards in the November election were done raising and spending money by mid-October, with the exception of one candidate. Los Altos School District board candidate Tanya Rashcke outspent her opponent, Bryan Johnson, by about two-to-one, with a hefty increase in campaign funds rolling in during the final weeks of the campaign season.
