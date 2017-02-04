Looking back: February 4, 2017
Feb. 4, 2007 - BAGHDAD, Iraq - A suicide bomber driving a truck loaded with a ton of explosives hidden beneath cooking oil, canned food and bags of flour obliterated a Baghdad food market on Saturday, killing at least 132 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|17 hr
|Blunt Force
|187
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Robin
|15
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC