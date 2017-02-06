Lady Antebellum, Rise Against and Deftones announce San Diego concerts
Never mind that the just-announced concert treks by John Legend and Super Bowl halftime show performer Lady Gaga are both skipping America's Finest City in favor of dates in Los Angeles - May 28 at the Greek Theatre for Legend and Aug. 8 at The Forum for Gaga. Country-pop favorites Lady Antebellum will perform here June 4 at Sleep Train Amphitheatre as part of the trio's You Look Good world tour.
