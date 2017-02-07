Judge won't dismiss SeaWorld false ad...

Judge won't dismiss SeaWorld false advertising suit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

A killer whale performs during the final Shamu One Ocean Show at Sea World San Diego in January. A new Orca Encounter educational presentation will debut in San Diego this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 3 min Luigi 186
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 5 Robin 15
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 1
Women Real Estate Agents Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Women with a Hair Problem Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at February 07 at 3:41PM PST

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,394 • Total comments across all topics: 278,646,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC