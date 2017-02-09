Judge dismisses ex-cop's lawsuit against city
A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge this week shot down a former police officer's suit alleging the Mountain View Police Department discriminated against him due to his military service. In her ruling, Judge Maureen Folan found that Nicolas Emmerling, who was fired in 2014, did not provide enough evidence to show that he was treated unfairly by police officials.
