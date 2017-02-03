Intuit launches QuickBooks mobile app...

Intuit launches QuickBooks mobile app to help freelancers track finances

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: IT Business

With the so-called "gig economy" representing an ever-increasing share of the Canadian workforce, there's never been a better time for an accounting software firm to offer a solution for the many, many freelancers and self-employed daunted by the challenge of tracking of their expenses. Enter the Canadian division of Mountain View, Calif.-based Intuit , which recently launched QuickBooks Self-Employed , a mobile app designed to help the full and part-time freelancers, independent contractors and on-demand workers who are expected to make up 45 per cent of Canada's workforce by 2020 prepare for tax season by giving them a way to keep track of invoices, mileage, and expense reports on their smartphones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IT Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Makayla Ramsey Fri Concerned in Cali... 3
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Fri Concerned in Cali... 1
Women Real Estate Agents Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Women with a Hair Problem Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ... Jan 30 Toweringeggman 1
Macular degeneration breaking treatment Jan 28 Going blind Not 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,714 • Total comments across all topics: 278,551,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC