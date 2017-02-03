Intuit launches QuickBooks mobile app to help freelancers track finances
With the so-called "gig economy" representing an ever-increasing share of the Canadian workforce, there's never been a better time for an accounting software firm to offer a solution for the many, many freelancers and self-employed daunted by the challenge of tracking of their expenses. Enter the Canadian division of Mountain View, Calif.-based Intuit , which recently launched QuickBooks Self-Employed , a mobile app designed to help the full and part-time freelancers, independent contractors and on-demand workers who are expected to make up 45 per cent of Canada's workforce by 2020 prepare for tax season by giving them a way to keep track of invoices, mileage, and expense reports on their smartphones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IT Business.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Makayla Ramsey
|Fri
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Fri
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Macular degeneration breaking treatment
|Jan 28
|Going blind Not
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC