Intuit launches QuickBooks mobile app to help freelancers track finances

With the so-called "gig economy" representing an ever-increasing share of the Canadian workforce, there's never been a better time for an accounting software firm to offer a solution for the many, many freelancers and self-employed daunted by the challenge of tracking of their expenses. Enter the Canadian division of Mountain View, Calif.-based Intuit , which recently launched QuickBooks Self-Employed , a mobile app designed to help the full and part-time freelancers, independent contractors and on-demand workers who are expected to make up 45 per cent of Canada's workforce by 2020 prepare for tax season by giving them a way to keep track of invoices, mileage, and expense reports on their smartphones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IT Business.