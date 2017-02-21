How fast is too fast on Stevens Creek?
Stevens Creek Trail has turned into a wildly popular travel route for Mountain View residents, serving as both a recreational hub and a commute path to and from the jobs-heavy North Bayshore area. On any given day, hundreds of people -- on bikes and on foot -- pour through each trail head during the peak commute hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|16 min
|Trey Basher
|195
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|tewpeigh
|59
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 17
|Mimi
|2
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC