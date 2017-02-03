Home Front: DIY Sprinklers, Build Garden Walls
The talk, by UC Master Gardener Bob Heller, will teach you everything you need to know to install a home drip-irrigation system. The class will be held in the Community Room, Mountain View Public Library, 585 Franklin St., Mountain View.
