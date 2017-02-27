Hoaxes, rumors of local ICE arrests are false

Rumors of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent sightings in East Palo Alto and Menlo Park are untrue, ICE spokesman and East Palo Alto police spokespersons said. East Palo Alto's citizens, about two-thirds of which are immigrants mainly from Mexico and the Pacific Islands, besieged police and school district officials with calls regarding the rumors, which began to spread on Friday, Feb. 24, officials said.

