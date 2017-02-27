Hoaxes, rumors of local ICE arrests are false
Rumors of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent sightings in East Palo Alto and Menlo Park are untrue, ICE spokesman and East Palo Alto police spokespersons said. East Palo Alto's citizens, about two-thirds of which are immigrants mainly from Mexico and the Pacific Islands, besieged police and school district officials with calls regarding the rumors, which began to spread on Friday, Feb. 24, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|13 min
|Pedro
|40
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|16 min
|Kelley
|202
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|californiaboy
|11
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Feb 24
|Palo Alto
|2
|FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm
|Feb 23
|petesinclair
|1
|Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook
|Feb 23
|Local
|1
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb 21
|tewpeigh
|59
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC