Hillary Supporting Google CEO Eric Schmidt: Trump Administration Will Do "Evil Things"
According to Wikileaks documents Google CEO Eric Schmidt offered to "fund, advise and recruit" for Hillary Clinton. Via Wikileaks - Eric Schmidt , the chairman of Google-Alphabet, offers to "fund, advise, recruit" for crooked Hillary Clinton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women Real Estate Agents
|1 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|1 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Mon
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Makayla Ramsey
|Mon
|Capone
|2
|Macular degeneration breaking treatment
|Jan 28
|Going blind Not
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Jan 18
|Ron
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC