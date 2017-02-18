Herhold: Highway 17's treacherous bargain

Photograph by George Sakkestad A CHP officer is shown here detouring traffic from Highway 17 to Summit Rd. All lanes of Highway 17 were closed between Summit Rd and Vinehill Rd in Scotts Valley due to imminent slide danger on February 10, 2017 and continue to be down to only one lane each way making for a very slow commute. When I came to the Mercury News in the late 1970s, I worked in our Mountain View bureau with a smart and delightful reporter who made a 75-mile round trip trek every day from Felton.

