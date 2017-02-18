Herhold: Highway 17's treacherous bar...

Herhold: Highway 17's treacherous bargain

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Photograph by George Sakkestad A CHP officer is shown here detouring traffic from Highway 17 to Summit Rd. All lanes of Highway 17 were closed between Summit Rd and Vinehill Rd in Scotts Valley due to imminent slide danger on February 10, 2017 and continue to be down to only one lane each way making for a very slow commute. When I came to the Mercury News in the late 1970s, I worked in our Mountain View bureau with a smart and delightful reporter who made a 75-mile round trip trek every day from Felton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 5 hr Kelley 193
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) 14 hr tewpeigh 59
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 17 Mimi 2
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another Feb 10 Earl 2
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
Women Real Estate Agents Feb 1 linda35ny 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,065 • Total comments across all topics: 279,049,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC