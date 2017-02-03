Happy 75th Birthday Graham Nash: Cros...

Happy 75th Birthday Graham Nash: Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young At 2013 Bridge School Benefit

English singer-songwriter Graham Nash today marks his 75th birthday. An integral component to such acclaimed rock acts as The Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash, he has also amassed a successful solo career, last year issuing a new album entitled This Path Tonight .

