Google Organizes Rallies ProtestingTrump Temporary Terror Travel Halt
Google employees and executives held rallies at Google offices across the United States on Monday in protest of President Trump's temporary travel halt from nations associated with terrorism. Google campuses filled yesterday with employees holding large signs that read "Make America Think Again," and the former Google motto, "Don't Be Evil," as they gathered to protest the recent immigration halt enacted by President Trump.
