GM, Lyft to build self-driving Chevy Bolts in 2018
It looks as though General Motors wants the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt to drive itself into the future of its ride-sharing service. GM is reportedly partnering with its ride-sharing companion, Lyft, to deploy thousands of self-driving Bolts in test fleets, beginning next year.
