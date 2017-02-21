GM, Lyft to build self-driving Chevy ...

GM, Lyft to build self-driving Chevy Bolts in 2018

It looks as though General Motors wants the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt to drive itself into the future of its ride-sharing service. GM is reportedly partnering with its ride-sharing companion, Lyft, to deploy thousands of self-driving Bolts in test fleets, beginning next year.

