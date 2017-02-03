German school expansion plans in jeopardy
The former site of Whisman Elementary has turned into a thriving center of multicultural education over the years, after the Mountain View Whisman School District began leasing the campus out to two international schools. But with aged facilities dating back to the 1960s and limited space to grow, one of the tenants -- the German International School of Silicon Valley -- is struggling to fix up the old buildings without assistance.
