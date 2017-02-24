Fear spreads as feds plan to expand deportations
Pledges by Mountain View and other Bay Area cities to stand by their immigrant communities could soon be tested under a sweeping new plan for deportations issued by President Donald Trump's administration. A Department of Homeland Security memo issued on Monday, Feb. 21, revealed plans to expand the scope for removing undocumented immigrants.
