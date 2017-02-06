Ex-officer's lawsuit hits roadblock
A lawsuit by a fired police officer against the Mountain View Police Department faltered last week after a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge indicated there wasn't enough evidence for a jury trial. On Thursday, Feb. 2, Judge Maureen Folan granted a request by Mountain View's city attorneys for a summary judgment, signaling she could throw out the four main causes of action put forward by the officer's legal team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|Tony
|184
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Sun
|Robin
|15
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC