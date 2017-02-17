EchoPixel Announces True 3D Print Sup...

EchoPixel Announces True 3D Print Support, Combining Virtual Reality...

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: World News Report

Suite of software tools built on EchoPixel's breakthrough Interactive Virtual Reality technology aim to provide fast, accurate, 3D models for a wide range of medical procedures / EINPresswire.com / -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA-- - EchoPixel today announced True 3D print support, a breakthrough set of software tools designed to assist physicians using models they create using their 3D printers Built on EchoPixel's True 3D Viewer software, the workflows allow medical professionals to visualize and interact with patient specific anatomy that can be directly converted into 3D printed models. This allows professionals to create their models with greater quality and accuracy, and to "print right, the first time".

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) 5 hr tewpeigh 59
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 17 hr Badd 192
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 17 Mimi 2
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another Feb 10 Earl 2
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
Women Real Estate Agents Feb 1 linda35ny 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at February 21 at 6:10AM PST

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,264 • Total comments across all topics: 279,040,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC