EchoPixel Announces True 3D Print Support, Combining Virtual Reality...

Suite of software tools built on EchoPixel's breakthrough Interactive Virtual Reality technology aim to provide fast, accurate, 3D models for a wide range of medical procedures / EINPresswire.com / -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA-- - EchoPixel today announced True 3D print support, a breakthrough set of software tools designed to assist physicians using models they create using their 3D printers Built on EchoPixel's True 3D Viewer software, the workflows allow medical professionals to visualize and interact with patient specific anatomy that can be directly converted into 3D printed models. This allows professionals to create their models with greater quality and accuracy, and to "print right, the first time".

