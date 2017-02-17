East Whisman could become dense mix of housing, offices
The Mountain View City Council backed a combined alternative that would maximize new housing while allowing at least 1.7 million new square feet of office space. More information about the city's proposal can be found at https://tinyurl.com/zt8mcr3 The Mountain View City Council gave the go-ahead Tuesday to initial plans to develop the East Whisman area into a dense, mixed-use neighborhood with 9,700 new apartments.
