East Whisman could become dense mix of housing, offices

The Mountain View City Council backed a combined alternative that would maximize new housing while allowing at least 1.7 million new square feet of office space. More information about the city's proposal can be found at https://tinyurl.com/zt8mcr3 The Mountain View City Council gave the go-ahead Tuesday to initial plans to develop the East Whisman area into a dense, mixed-use neighborhood with 9,700 new apartments.

