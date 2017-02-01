Doddle Adopts Couchbase to Fuel Digital Transformation in Retail
Thanks to Couchbase's ability to seamlessly manage data on mobile devices, Parcelistas at Doddle stores can now serve customers on mobile devices whether online or offline, no longer requiring a high-bandwidth fiber or 4G connection. In addition, Doddle can get new stores up and running much more quickly, reducing time-to-open from six weeks to 14 days or less.
