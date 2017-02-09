Developers keep giving to council can...

Developers keep giving to council candidates, even after Election Day

In their year-end campaign reports for last year's election, candidates for the Mountain View City Council showed a surprisingly robust round of fundraising after Election Day had passed. Using campaign money as a yardstick, the new frontrunner is Councilman John McAlister.

