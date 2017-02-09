Developers keep giving to council candidates, even after Election Day
In their year-end campaign reports for last year's election, candidates for the Mountain View City Council showed a surprisingly robust round of fundraising after Election Day had passed. Using campaign money as a yardstick, the new frontrunner is Councilman John McAlister.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|9 hr
|Linda Miller
|1
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|10 hr
|burrrrpo
|16
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Blunt Force
|187
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC