Data: Self-driving cars needing less human help than in past
This May 13, 2014, file photo shows a row of Google self-driving Lexus cars at a Google event outside the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif. California regulators release safety reports filed by 11 companies that have been testing self-driving car prototypes on public roads on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked Teenage Man Arrested For Bizarre Crime Sp... (Apr '14)
|14 hr
|Mayor Phart
|17
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Wed
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Wed
|linda35ny
|1
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Makayla Ramsey
|Jan 30
|Capone
|2
|Macular degeneration breaking treatment
|Jan 28
|Going blind Not
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC