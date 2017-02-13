Cypherpath and IBM Cloud Partner to Enable Quick and Easy...

The partnership is designed to enable new and current resellers to quickly onboard with Cypherpath and IBM, and provide seamless and rapid cloud solutions for enterprise cloud customers. Under this new agreement, Cypherpath and IBM provide IT and DevOps teams the ability to easily provision any bare metal infrastructure to deploy virtualized and/or containerized cloud technologies, while ensuring isolation of the cloud workloads to meet the security needs of the enterprise teams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.