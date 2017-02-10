Court dates set for Measure V hearing
As expected, the California Apartment Association last week filed papers seeking a preliminary injunction against Measure V. If approved by a judge, the action would essentially continue a temporary restraining order that has blocked the rent-control measure from being enacted since December. In their new arguments, attorneys for the landlord group restated their position that the rent-control measure would be a violation state and federal law.
