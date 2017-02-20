County prepares for major housing boom

County prepares for major housing boom

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Santa Clara County is moving quickly on a strategy to build thousands of new homes for the county's low-income and homeless residents. And while most of the county's new Measure A housing bond will go towards helping the neediest residents, one big question still remains: where do you put all the housing? At the Feb. 7 Board of Supervisors meeting, county officials revealed a series of objectives they intend to meet with $950 million in bond funds, which voters approved last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 1 hr Badd 192
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) Feb 17 Just a mom 58
Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow Feb 17 Mimi 2
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another Feb 10 Earl 2
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
Women Real Estate Agents Feb 1 linda35ny 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at February 20 at 5:23AM PST

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,380 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC