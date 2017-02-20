County prepares for major housing boom
Santa Clara County is moving quickly on a strategy to build thousands of new homes for the county's low-income and homeless residents. And while most of the county's new Measure A housing bond will go towards helping the neediest residents, one big question still remains: where do you put all the housing? At the Feb. 7 Board of Supervisors meeting, county officials revealed a series of objectives they intend to meet with $950 million in bond funds, which voters approved last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Badd
|192
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb 17
|Just a mom
|58
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|Feb 17
|Mimi
|2
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC