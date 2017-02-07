Cops make biggest opium poppy pod bus...

Cops make biggest opium poppy pod bust in Mountain View history

Friday Feb 3

About 4,000 pounds of opium poppy pods were discovered in a drug operation organized by a husband and wife in Mountain View, police said. About 4,000 pounds of opium poppy pods were discovered in a drug operation organized by a husband and wife in Mountain View, police said.

