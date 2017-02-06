City lays out battle plan for D.C. trip
It's certainly an interesting time for Mountain View leaders to pack their bags to head to Washington, D.C. A delegation of Mountain View City Council members will trek out to the nation's capital for a few days in March for the National League of Cities Conference. Each year the visit provides an opportunity to mingle with other elected leaders and to lobby federal departments about local needs.
