Axiata Digital's WSO2.Telco to Demo Open APIs Suite at GSMA's MWC 2017

California , Feb. 28, 2017 -- Mountain View, CA - February 28, 2017 - Axiata Digital, the digital services unit of Axiata Group Berhad , one of Asia's largest telecommunications groups, together with its joint venture company WSO2.Telco, a radically new open source digital enablement platform developer, will demonstrate use cases around open APIs for roaming verification and pre-paid top-up notification at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year. The demonstration will be deployed within the Telecom Infra Project's Community Lab.

