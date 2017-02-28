Axiata Digital's WSO2.Telco to Demo Open APIs Suite at GSMA's MWC 2017
California , Feb. 28, 2017 -- Mountain View, CA - February 28, 2017 - Axiata Digital, the digital services unit of Axiata Group Berhad , one of Asia's largest telecommunications groups, together with its joint venture company WSO2.Telco, a radically new open source digital enablement platform developer, will demonstrate use cases around open APIs for roaming verification and pre-paid top-up notification at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year. The demonstration will be deployed within the Telecom Infra Project's Community Lab.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|5 hr
|jmpm
|42
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|10 hr
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|20 hr
|Hate Apple
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Kelly
|204
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|Feb 27
|californiaboy
|11
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Feb 24
|Palo Alto
|2
|FS: Pair of 4th row tickets to ACT SF Sat 8pm
|Feb 23
|petesinclair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC