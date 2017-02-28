Art in Action honors renowned LEGOA brick aArtist Nathan Sawaya at OBJECT:ART Gala on March 23

Art in Action honors renowned LEGOA b...

Art in Action honors renowned LEGO brick Artist Nathan Sawaya at OBJECT:ART Gala on March 23

Creator of THE ART OF THE BRICK and renowned LEGOA brick artist Nathan Sawaya, the first to utilize the toy as an art medium, has been selected to receive the Art in Action Art Visionary Award given in recognition of his work as an artist, arts education advocate and founder of Art Revolution. Menlo Park-based Art in Action , a national nonprofit that believes every child deserves art, created the award to honor an individual who inspires a culture of art in our society.

