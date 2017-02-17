Alphabet Scraps Plan to Blanket Globe...

Alphabet Scraps Plan to Blanket Globe With Internet Balloons

In 2013, Google ran its first tests for Project Loon, an ambitious effort to circulate broadband-emitting balloons across the globe. On Thursday, the company said that's not necessary anymore.

