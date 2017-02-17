Alien microbes will be never be allowed to escape, scientists are told
Potentially dangerous alien bugs hitching a ride to Earth on returning spacecraft will never be allowed to escape, a leading scientist has said. Rock and ice samples brought back from Mars or Jupiter's moon Europa would be contained for ever if necessary, said Dr John Rummel, senior scientist at the Seti Institute in Mountain View, California.
