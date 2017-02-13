a large crowd holds signs like "tri-valley cultural jews: refugees welcome"
Hundreds of people demonstrated their support for immigrant rights at events in Mountain View and San Francisco last weekend, part of a National Day of Jewish Action for Refugees sponsored by HIAS, a Jewish organization that works on behalf of refugees. Participants ranging from young children to senior citizens carried signs such as "My People Were Refugees Too" and "Make America Love Again" at the Mountain View rally, where Rabbi Sarah Weissman of Congregation Beth Am of Los Altos led the crowd in singing Woody Guthrie's "This Land is Your Land."
