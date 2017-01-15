Working Scholars free college information night
The Mountain View-based education company Study.com will be hosting an information night on Thursday to promote its Mountain View Working Scholars program. The Working Scholars program, which launched last year, is a new philanthropic venture by the company to help people who live or work in Mountain View attain a bachelor's degree.
